Man dies after coastguard rescue

A diver, airlifted to Clickimin, has now died Photo: Dave Donaldson

Following an incident yesterday afternoon when the coastguard responded to a call for assistance from diving vessel Valhalla, a man has died it has been confirmed.

Chief Inspector Paul Daley said: “A 68-year-old man from Northamptonshire has died after getting into difficulty whilst diving off the island of Bressay in Shetland.

“Emergency services were called around 4.30pm on Monday, 14 June, and the man was taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital.

“A second man, aged 52-years-old, was also taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment following the incident and has since been discharged.

He added: “There are no suspicious circumstances.”