Brae Tartan Army fans enjoy Scotland’s Euro return

It was the wrong result at Hampden on Monday, but Brae Tartan Army members Ryan Sutherland, James Milne and Addie Manson were pictured enjoying themselves anyway.

Fellow Brae Tartan Army member John Gold told The Shetland Times earlier this month that watching Scotland was “a good trip ruined by the football” and so it proved in Glasgow again this week.

The group took in this week’s 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic from the national stadium and are all heading to London for Friday’s daunting clash against England at Wembley.

Scotland will finish the group with a match against World Cup runners-up Croatia next Monday.