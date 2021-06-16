News

Council agrees to pursue safety improvements to ‘death trap’ Levenwick road

10 hours 30 min ago 0
Council agrees to pursue safety improvements to 'death trap' Levenwick road
The Levenwick road is set for major works to improve its safety. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The council will seek more than £3 million of external funding to improve the safety of a road at Levenwick described as being a “death trap”.

Shetland South councillor Allison Duncan gave his backing to the proposal for a new 6.8 metre two lane wide road with safety barriers between the north and south Levenwick junctions.

He said the section of road had a higher accident rate than the local and national averages and urged the SIC to pursue improvements “before there are more accidents”.

But Catherine Hughson questioned why roads in the West Mainland are being overlooked in favour of others.

She echoed councillor Theo Smith’s concerns about the Haggersta to Cova road, raised last week, and said she was “frustrated” by the lack of progress.

Ms Hughson said she felt there needed to be “a fatality” on the road for the council to take action.

And she said the west side was becoming the “poor relation” of the rest of the mainland.

Councillor Stephen Leask said the stretch of road at Levenwick was a “busy highway” and one which was “incredibly important” to the whole island as it connected to Sumburgh.

Councillors approved the proposal to pursue around £3.317 million of external funding.

