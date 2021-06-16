Power station will transition to ‘standby’ mode in 2024

Lerwick Power Station.

The Lerwick Power Station will transition into “standby operation” mode in 2024, it has been confirmed.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has confirmed its intention as efforts to connect Shetland to the mainland electricity system progress.

The station currently undertakes full duty operations in meeting Shetland’s electricity demand needs.

But the energy giant says it will provide standby operation until 2035 at the latest.

It says the station will operate in line with SSEN’s other back-up stations on Scotland’s islands, with similar staff levels as currently in place.

The network operator has been reviewing options for a reliable, innovative and cost-effective backup solution to support the security of supply to Shetland once the islands are connected to the mainland grid via SSEN Transmission’s 600MW cable.

SSEN submitted its proposal on back-up arrangements to Ofgem in December 2020.