News

Power station will transition to ‘standby’ mode in 2024

6 hours 57 min ago 0
Power station will transition to ‘standby’ mode in 2024
Lerwick Power Station.

The Lerwick Power Station will transition into “standby operation” mode in 2024, it has been confirmed.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has confirmed its intention as efforts to connect Shetland to the mainland electricity system progress.

The station currently undertakes full duty operations in meeting Shetland’s electricity demand needs.

But the energy giant says it will provide standby operation until 2035 at the latest.

It says the station will operate in line with SSEN’s other back-up stations on Scotland’s islands, with similar staff levels as currently in place.

The network operator has been reviewing options for a reliable, innovative and cost-effective backup solution to support the security of supply to Shetland once the islands are connected to the mainland grid via SSEN Transmission’s 600MW cable.

SSEN submitted its proposal on back-up arrangements to Ofgem in December 2020.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.