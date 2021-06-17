Active Shetland strategy seeks data on physical activity

Shetland residents are being asked to share details of how physically active they are, as part of a study into exercise.

The Active Shetland Strategy aims to “make Shetland the most active community in Scotland” and one of the strategy working groups, including representatives of Shetland Islands Council, Shetland Recreational Trust, NHS Shetland and ZetTrans, is keen to gather baseline data on levels of physical activity and barriers to participation.

A key aim of the group’s work is to support the inactive to become active and it’s hoped that the study will identify factors which may restrict activity levels, such as attitude, physical and mental health, financial or time restrictions, geography and others.

Louise Johnson, of the Council’s sport and leisure service and working group lead, said: “We really want to hear from everyone locally to try to build a picture of physical activity in Shetland, and especially those who are less active, to try to understand more about their reasons for this.

She added: “We’re grateful to everyone who can take a couple of minutes out of their day to respond to our survey.”

There are two online surveys – one for adults and one for school pupils. Both surveys are anonymous and should take no more than two minutes to complete.

Paper copies will also be available at leisure centres, health centres and can also be sent out by post if preferred. To request a paper copy of the survey contact SIC on 01595 744006 or email sportandleisure@shetland.gov.uk.

The surveys will be live from Wednesday 16th June and will be online for four weeks.