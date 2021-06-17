News

Busta to receive almost £200k for hotel upgrades

Busta House Hotel, near Brae.

Busta House Hotel near Brae has secured almost £200,000 in funding to make “significant improvements” to the building.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) will provide up to £194,000 to Busta for works to their 18 en-suite bathrooms and to make improvements to their website.

HIE said the money would allow 14 jobs at the hotel to be retained and to help Busta continue their endeavour to become “Shetland’s only four-star hotel”.

Busta co-owner Grant O’Neil said they “truly appreciated the support from HIE.”

“Without such help I feel that we would have been in an unavoidable position of having to close not only one of Shetland’s finest hotels, but also one of Shetland’s most historically important buildings.

“Thanks to HIE we have been able to continue to operate and offer our services to both the local community and to national and international travellers alike.”

