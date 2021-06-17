News

Green projects encouraged to apply for £150k grants

14 hours 23 min ago 0
Green projects encouraged to apply for £150k grants
Lerwick Community Garden. Photo: Frank Johnson.

Businesses and community groups across Scotland’s islands can apply for a grant of up to £150,000 for projects which focus on sustainability and helping achieve net-zero ambitions.

The new Islands Communities Fund, backed by £2 million of Scottish government funding, is now open for applications.

Applicants will be expected to put forward ‘shovel-ready’ island-based community-led projects and detail how it will contribute to a successful and sustainable future for the islands and support employment and community resilience.

Islands secretary Mairi Gougeon said she was looking forward to seeing the development of “innovative” projects through the fund.

“Projects will support employment, community resilience and a green economic recovery from the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

“This fund will help to deliver projects that contribute to Scotland’s fair and just transition to net-zero and to climate resilient living on our islands.

The submission deadline for applications is noon on Friday, 16th July and projects should be completed by 31st March 2022.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.