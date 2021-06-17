Green projects encouraged to apply for £150k grants

Lerwick Community Garden. Photo: Frank Johnson.

Businesses and community groups across Scotland’s islands can apply for a grant of up to £150,000 for projects which focus on sustainability and helping achieve net-zero ambitions.

The new Islands Communities Fund, backed by £2 million of Scottish government funding, is now open for applications.

Applicants will be expected to put forward ‘shovel-ready’ island-based community-led projects and detail how it will contribute to a successful and sustainable future for the islands and support employment and community resilience.

Islands secretary Mairi Gougeon said she was looking forward to seeing the development of “innovative” projects through the fund.

“Projects will support employment, community resilience and a green economic recovery from the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

“This fund will help to deliver projects that contribute to Scotland’s fair and just transition to net-zero and to climate resilient living on our islands.

The submission deadline for applications is noon on Friday, 16th July and projects should be completed by 31st March 2022.