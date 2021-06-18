Headlines News

Crime drama has a limited ‘shelf life’, warns Perez star Henshall

Alistair Munro 3 hours 11 min ago 0
Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez.

Shetland star Douglas Henshall – who has played DI Jimmy Perez for almost a decade – has warned fans to make the most of the next two series, as the hit show does have a limited “shelf life”.

Mr Henshall and co-star Mark Bonner, who plays the role of Perez’s brother-in-law Duncan Hunter, spoke to The Shetland Times after shooting one of the biggest and most pivotal scenes for the latest series.

The pair shot no less than 10 takes on the beach at the lodberries in Lerwick, next to the fictional home of the police detective – created by author Ann Cleeves.

The cast and crew, who are shooting season six of the Shetland series, leave the islands today after intensive filming over the last few weeks.

“It feels very, very familiar now as I have been coming here for so long,” said Mr Henshall. “However, it has been three years since filming of the previous series because Covid put a stop to shooting for this series last year.

“The script for this series is very good. I always thought that, provided we still had the ambition and the scripts, and that it was improving, I was going to be interested in doing it.

“But obviously it has a shelf life. At the moment it is still worthwhile.”

