New Covid case recorded in Shetland

Covid-19

Another person has tested positive for Covid in Shetland, NHS Shetland report.

The new case is linked to travel to the Scottish mainland.

NHS Shetland, interim director of public health, Dr Susan Laidlaw, said: “The vaccinations do offer protection against the variant, and prevent serious illness, but you can still contract Covid and be infectious, and not everyone is vaccinated as yet.

Susan Laidlaw.

She added: “For this reason, it remains important to continue keeping to the FACTS to prevent spread of Covid.”

The reminder comes after the Delta variant was found to be now dominant in Scotland and NHS Shetland urge residents to follow the FACTS, even for those who had both vaccinations.

The FACTS include: Wearing a Face covering; Avoiding crowds, Cleaning hands, keeping Two metres apart and Self-isolating and booking a PCR test if you have Covid symptoms.

For more information visit the NHS Shetland website.