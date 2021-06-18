Life in Shetland Sport

Tartan Army descend on London for Auld Enemy clash

The Brae Tartan Army arrive in London.

The Brae Tartan Army have arrived in London ahead of tonight’s heavyweight clash against England.

John Gold sent in this picture of himself, James Milne, Addie Manson, Ryan Tulloch and Ryan Sutherland in the capital yesterday afternoon, dressed in Hawaiian Scotland shirts and kilts.

There is a party atmosphere in London today with thousands making their way south for Scotland’s second match of Euro 2020.

Scotland will take on England at 8pm tonight (Friday).

