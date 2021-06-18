Headlines News

This week in the Shetland Times

Stuart Prestidge 4 hours 15 min ago
This week in the Shetland Times
Out now

In this week’s edition of The Shetland Times we lead with the examination stress felt by the isles pupils.

We also visit the niche market for trans underwear and meet a couple whose lives have been transformed by medical marijuana.

This week two residents, who received British Empire Medals in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list, are celebrated in a town hall ceremony and could kites be the energy harnessing future?

Plus all the local sports results and reaction, entertainment listings and readers letters.

Out now at all good newsagents and book shops.

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.