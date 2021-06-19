Convicted Shetland teacher learns his fate

Kieran Malcolmson Photo: DCT Media

A Shetland school teacher has been sentenced after being found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with two pupils.

Kieran Malcolmson was convicted of two charges following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month. He has been jailed for 15 months.

A remote jury found the 36-year-old guilty by majority of being in a position of trust as a schoolteacher and engaging in sexual activity other than sexual intercourse with or directed towards a pupil in 2009.

He kissed and engaged in sexual activity with the girl while he was employed as a teacher at a school in Shetland.

Malcolmson was also found guilty by majority of a similar offence of engaging in sexual activity with or directed towards another pupil at a school in 2018.

He kissed the girl on the mouth and repeatedly asked her to accompany him to a “dark and secluded area”.

Following the outcome of the trial, sentence was deferred on Malcolmson, of Sandwick, Shetland, for reports.

On Friday, 18th June he appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Defence agent John Keenan invited the sheriff to impose a community order rather than jail.

He said the convictions had had “real consequences” for him, adding: “Since the events in the most recent charge came to light, he was immediately suspended from work and was suspended for about two-and-a-half years before matters concluded following the trial.

“At the beginning of this month he was dismissed from his employment and will not be able to resume work in that field.”

Regarding the offences themselves, Mr Keenan went on: “These are not situations where there is an element of grooming in the build-up to the offences.

“On the contrary, these appear to have been matters that occurred really fairly randomly on an impulsive basis.”

Mr Keenan said Malcolmson, who continues to deny the offences, had been an active member of the community, coaching a football team and also sitting on a community council.

He added: “Aside from these offences, otherwise he’s led a useful and productive life which has really, in some ways, been ruined by his actions.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told the court: “This case involves a serious breach of trust.

“Despite your good character and the high price you have paid, I have come to the conclusion only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Malcolmson was jailed for 15 months and made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for a decade.