Four more Covid cases confirmed in Shetland

Stuart Prestidge 4 hours 14 min ago
An additional four Covid-19 cases have been reported for Shetland today, announce NHS Shetland.

All four were tested as asymptomatic household/family contacts of the case reported yesterday, 18th June.

The community is asked to remain vigilant to any Covid-19 symptoms such as a new persistent cough, fever or loss of taste and/or smell, and if in any doubt to self-isolate and request a laboratory test.

To book a test visit: www.shb.scot.nhs.uk/. For more information about Covid in Shetland visit: www.coronavirus.shetland.nhs.scot/.

