ShetlandMade at Sumburgh is reopening

Shetland Arts have announced the reopening of their ShetlandMade retail outlet at Sumburgh Airport next week with the launch of new products from isles makers.

The popular outlet stocks high quality local craft for travellers using the airport. The outlet will be open from Tuesday, 22nd June, timed to coincide with flight times:

•Tuesday – Friday 7.30am – 11.30am and 12.30pm – 15.30pm

•Saturday – 08:00am – 09.15am and 10.15pm – 12:30pm

Alongside the reopening, Shetland Arts are launching an exclusive range of products, designed by Shetland makers.

In 2021 Shetland Arts held an open call for makers who wanted to expand their practice by developing a new product for retail at Bonhoga, Mareel and ShetlandMade at Sumburgh Airport.

The successful makers each received development funding and support from Creative Scotland, through Shetland Arts, to produce a prototype product.

The final selection of products includes a broch inspired eggcup, coasters made from Shetland shell sand and a knit-your-own bannock kit.

There are also tea towels featuring traditional imagery combined in unexpected ways, wooden prints of Shetland beach and countryside finds you can pop in the post, as well as puffins you can stand or hang up around your house.

Makers featuring their products are: Ross Dalziel, Sarah Kay, Donna Simpson, Helen Robertson, Linda Richardson and Jenny Sturgeon.