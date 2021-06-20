Competitors complete the Shetland half marathon

The 2021 Simmer Dim Half Marathon gets underway in Cunningsburgh this morning. Photo: Kevin Jones

The 14th Shetland Islands Simmer Dim Half Marathon was held today in near perfect conditions.

Organised by Shetland Amateur Athletics Club, the 13.1 mile route took the 66 runners from Cunningsburgh to the finish at Clickimin.

Karl Simpson and Neil Arthur lead the race from the start with the lead changing a number of times.

It was Neil Arthur who eventually emerged victorious after a late surge down Sound Brae. He crossed the finish line in 1:19.47, only 17 seconds ahead of Simpson (1:20.04) with Russell Gair in third place (1:24.03).

For the women Diana Tulloch was clear winner in 1:26.29, with Lynsey Henderson second (1:36.57) and Fiona Shearer third (1:43.48).

Winners of the 2021 Simmer Dim Half Marathon, Diana Tulloch and Neil Arthur. Photo: Kevin Jones

Special mention must go to Richard Ingrey (1:34.11) who is the only runner to have completed all 14 races and 17-year-old Judy Hamer who was the youngest competitor, finishing her first half marathon in 1:54.14.