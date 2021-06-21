Headlines News

Ryan Taylor 8 hours 50 min ago 0
Another five people have tested positive for coronavirus
The Scottish government said it had to be on its guard as its Covid-19 infection rate continued to fall.

Another five people have tested positive for Covid in Shetland.

These are all linked to the cases reported over the past few days.

NHS Shetland says contacts have been traced and are isolating and being tested.

The cases and contacts are primarily in the North Mainland.

But NHS Shetland says, as people move around more in level zero, there is increased potential for spread elsewhere across the islands.

They follow a decision by Shetland Islands Council to ask youngsters in Mossbank Primary School to carry out home learning on what is the last week of the school term.

Interim Director of Public Health Dr Susan Laidlaw reiterated the best ways to help prevent further spread of the virus in Shetland:

* Continue to be vigilant for symptoms and isolate and request a PCR test if you get a new cough, fever or loss/change in sense of smell or taste.
* Continue to wear a face covering and physically distance in those settings where it is required and keep washing hands.
* Make sure buildings and vehicles are well ventilated.
* Do regular asymptomatic lateral flow tests.
* Do lateral flow tests if you are returning from South.
* If not already vaccinated, get your first dose of Covid vaccine as soon as possible, then get your second dose when called at eight weeks.

If you are eligible and have not yet had first dose, please call 01595 743319 and leave a message.

Vaccination reduces the risk of serious illness and may help to prevent spread as well.

There are two different types of tests: PCR and LFD (lateral flow) and it’s vital to understand the difference.

People are being urged to self-isolate and book a PCR test immediately if they have any symptoms.

These tests can be booked online via https://www.shb.scot.nhs.uk/.

LFD or lateral flow tests are for anyone who is not displaying symptoms, and these can be done twice a week.

