Lerwick named Fishing Port of the Year

Lerwick Fishmarket receives its first whitefish landings from local vessel Sedulous LK308, overseen by Skipper, John Wishart. Credit: John Coutts.

Lerwick was named the Fishing Port of the Year at the 2021 Fishing News Awards last week.

In a virtual ceremony, Lerwick beat competition from Fraserburgh, Newlyn and Eastbourne to win the award.

Lerwick takes over the crown from Scalloway, which was the 2020 winner.

Writing on LinkedIn, Lerwick Port Authority senior commercial executive Victor Sandison said he was “delighted” that Lerwick had been recognised.

“Great to receive this industry recognition for the various investments made at the port over the past number of years to help create the modern hub that we now have for the fishing industry following the opening of our new fish market in August last year,” he said.

The Ocean Challenge LK253 was also nominated in the New Demarsal Boat of the Year category.