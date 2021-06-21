Headlines News

Mossbank parents asked to keep their children home this week

Ryan Taylor 9 hours 28 min ago
Parents of school children at Mossbank Primary School are being asked to keep their youngsters at home this week and to undertake remote learning.

The request to those responsible for children in primary four to seven follows what is described as a cluster of Covid-19 cases in the North Mainland.

Director of children’s services Helen Budge said: “We have taken this step, after discussion with Public Health, as a precautionary measure to try to contain this cluster and to reduce the risk of further transmission in the community.

“Parents and carers of older pupils have been asked to keep their children at home, with remote learning, for the last week of term.

“School staff will continue to provide support for remote learning, as they have done previously. For parents and carers of younger pupils, I’d like to reassure them that we are taking all the steps we can to ensure their safety while in the school.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms like a new cough, fever or loss of taste and smell, are being asked to stay at home and arrange a test through NHS Shetland.

Anyone they live with should also stay at home until they get the result of that test.

It follows reports of new Covid cases over the weekend.

Updated government figures are expected to be revealed later.

