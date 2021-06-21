News

Sound Service-owned butcher’s gets green-light

Sound Service-owned butcher’s gets green-light
The new butcher's shop will be based at Rudda Park. Photo: Google

Plans for a butcher’s shop at Sound have been green-lit by the council’s planning department.

The SIC granted planning permission to the owners of Sound Service Station to change the use of their butcher production facility at Rudda Park into a full butcher’s shop.

The company started selling butchery products in its petrol station and in other shops around the town earlier this year.

Members of the Lerwick Community Council gave their backing to the plans last month, with chairman Jim Anderson saying it was “good to have a butcher’s back in the town”.

Vice-chairman Gary Robinson added it was “really good to see this business going from strength to strength and employing folk in the area”.

