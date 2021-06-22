Life in Shetland Sport

Brae Tartan Army boogie in London … but will they be celebrating at Hampden?

The Brae Tartan Army enjoyed their trip to London, sending in this photo next to a famous capital landmark in their Scottish regalia.

And they enjoyed another fine moment at another London landmark later in the day, after England dug in to hold Scotland to a 0-0 draw in their second Euro 2020 game.

Scotland take on 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia in a must-win match for both sides on Tuesday evening, with the winner heading through to the next round of the competition.

The Scottish side have infamously never made it past the group stage of a major tournament – will the Brae Tartan Army be boogieing in the Hampden stands at full-time?

