News

Campaign urges folk to look out for signs of harm ‘For Kids’ Sake’

5 hours 58 min ago 0
Campaign urges folk to look out for signs of harm ‘For Kids’ Sake’

A new school holiday campaign is urging people to be alert for signs lockdown was less than fun for some children.

The “For Kids’ Sake…” campaign encourages folk to look out for clues that a child may have experienced harm, neglect or abuse.

Chairman of Shetland Public Protection Committee Tam Baillie said: “Most children and young people in Shetland are really looking forward to days out and time with family and friends in the school break.

“Sadly, some of those children will have been through a rough time during the pandemic.”

The campaign stresses that everyone could play a part to keep children safe.

“We’re simply asking people in Shetland to be alert for clues that harm has happened. Children can take a long time to say anything if they’ve experienced abuse or neglect, but you can listen carefully, look out for signs or pay attention to signals that there’s a problem.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.