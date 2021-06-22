Campaign urges folk to look out for signs of harm ‘For Kids’ Sake’

A new school holiday campaign is urging people to be alert for signs lockdown was less than fun for some children.

The “For Kids’ Sake…” campaign encourages folk to look out for clues that a child may have experienced harm, neglect or abuse.

Chairman of Shetland Public Protection Committee Tam Baillie said: “Most children and young people in Shetland are really looking forward to days out and time with family and friends in the school break.

“Sadly, some of those children will have been through a rough time during the pandemic.”

The campaign stresses that everyone could play a part to keep children safe.

“We’re simply asking people in Shetland to be alert for clues that harm has happened. Children can take a long time to say anything if they’ve experienced abuse or neglect, but you can listen carefully, look out for signs or pay attention to signals that there’s a problem.”