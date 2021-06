Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

One more case of coronavirus has been recorded in Shetland, according to the latest Scottish government figures.

It comes after yesterday’s news that another five people had contracted the virus, with cases and contacts primarily in the North Mainland.

Shetland Islands Council yesterday took the precautionary step of asking parents of pupils from p4-p7 to keep their children at home.