News

Murder pair have sentences reduced after appeal

3 hours 37 min ago 0
Murder pair have sentences reduced after appeal
Dawn Smith and Ross MacDougall were found guilty last year. Photo: Police Scotland

Two people who were handed life sentences for murdering Tracy Walker in Lerwick in 2019 have had their sentences reduced on appeal.

Ross MacDougall, 33, had his sentence cut from 23 years down to 20 years while Dawn Smith, 29, had her sentence reduced from 20 years down to 17 years and two months.

The new sentences are the terms the pair must serve before becoming eligible for parole.

Lawyers for MacDougall and Smith told judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal earlier this month that the minimum jail terms imposed on the pair were too severe.

They told judges Lady Dorrian, Lord Pentland and Lord Turnbull that sentences given to people convicted for similar crimes weren’t as lengthy as the ones given to their clients.

In a written judgement issued at the court on Tuesday, the judges agreed with defence submissions on sentencing.

Lady Dorrian wrote: “We accept this was a case of extreme violence, and that it was aggravated by the purpose of robbery.

“Nevertheless we are persuaded that a sentence of more than 20 years for the first appellant was not merited, even having regard to his record.”

Lady Dorrian said that Smith’s sentence had been reduced to 17 years and two months to reflect a period on remand.

At a hearing held earlier this month, MacDougall’s advocate Brian McConnachie QC urged the judges to quash his client’s conviction, saying he had been the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

Mr McConnachie said Lord Uist ignored evidence which could show that Smith alone killed Ms Walker.

However, the appeal judges rejected the submissions made about why the two accused should have their convictions quashed.

Lady Dorrian wrote: “We are unable to reach the conclusion that the misdirection in this case amounted to a miscarriage of justice.

“In these circumstances the appeal against conviction for the first appellant must fail.

“The appeal against conviction for the second appellant must be refused.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.