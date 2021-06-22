News

Recycling of pelagic nets supports charity’s activities

Ryan Taylor 10 hours ago 0
Seventy tonnes of old nets from Shetland’s pelagic fleet have been donated to a charity that takes them apart for recycling and uses the proceeds to help support projects from Africa to the UK.

Retired Fraserburgh skipper Willie Whyte cleans the nylon nets and removes other materials like polypropylene cord and metal components before shipping.

The metal components go to scrap and the polypropylene ropes are sold to small fishing vessels for mooring ropes.

The money generated is used by his Oor Bairns Charitable Trust to support a range of projects, most recently the provision of three scanners for pregnant women from Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to the Nakasangola community in Uganda.

The consignment was picked up by his son Will, skipper of the Grateful, when she was in Shetland for work to be done on the vessel.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

