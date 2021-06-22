News

Work continues on Locus ‘masterpieces’ as art trail nears

9 hours 24 min ago 0
Laurence Robertson, Ryan Stevenson, artist Joseph Ingleby and Luke Cromwell at work on the upcoming art work. Photo: Shetland Arts

Shetland Arts has shared pictures of workers at local businesses Malakoff and Lerwick Engineering and Fabrication putting together the art works for the upcoming Locus art trail.

Chloe Keppie’s map and guide to the Locus trail. Photo: Shetland Arts

The trail, delivered by Living Lerwick and Shetland Arts, will see four sculptures and two hand-painted murals dotted throughout Lerwick.

A free map and guide to the trail has also been created by local artist Chloe Keppie.

Shetland Arts shared photos of workers at the Malakoff with artist Joseph Ingleby as he explained the concept for his work, which will be situated outside the Royal Bank of Scotland in Commercial Street.

It said the sculpture was a “construction of mind-boggling complexity” but that the Malakoff were “fabricating a masterpiece”.

The Locus sculptures are expected to be installed before the end of June, with the murals to come later.

