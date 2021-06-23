Updated: Fire at town dump

An early morning fire has affected the Lerwick dump.

Seven appliances attended the scene shortly after 5am on Wednesday.

Crews remain at the scene. The site is closed to the public.

Shetland Islands Council said in a statement that staff were dealing with the fire at the landfill site at Gremista.

Water tankers were on site to assist in the emergency response.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

There were no reports of injuries of any significant damage to property.

The incident meant the recycling centre and the landfill site has been closed to the public.

However, the Gremista road, for access to Dales Voe and local premises, including the vaccination centre at the Independent Living Centre, remains open.