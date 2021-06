The site where three glamping pods could be being built in Bigton. Photo: Vega Technical Services, from the SIC planning portal.

Plans for a glamping site at Bigton have been granted planning permission by council planners.

The project will see three glamping pods and a site maintenance building built in Rerwick.

Each pod will have two-bedrooms, a shower room, living area and a kitchenette.

The plans, from John and Julie Rosie, would provide “potential employment opportunities” and “increased tourist activity” according to the application.