Online auction helps raise almost £10,000 for Aith lifeboat

Gala fundraisers Laura Nicolson, Catherine Henry, Shona Moncrieff, Irene Simpson and Frances Moffat. Photo: RNLI

The crew of the Aith lifeboat have thanked the community after a massive fundraising effort earlier this month which raised nearly £10,000.

The bespoke RNLI bear from Burra Bears. Photo: RNLI

With the traditional gala day cancelled again, an online auction and takeaway supper night helped raise thousands for the RNLI.

The highest single amount paid for an auction prize was £260, for a bespoke RNLI bear – specially made and donated by local craftwork company Burra Bears for the occasion.

The online auction – carried out through Facebook – raised a total of £6,842 itself.

Aith lifeboat coxswain John Robertson himself offered up a “Coxswain’s Carrot Cake” which fetched £75 towards the auction total.

He said the generosity of local fundraisers “never fails to amaze me and the crew”.

“What an awesome amount to be raised by our community over the course of just one weekend.

“A huge thanks to everyone who donated – and also to our dedicated team of organisers who have gone above and beyond to raise a record amount”.