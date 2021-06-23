News

Online auction helps raise almost £10,000 for Aith lifeboat

6 hours 8 min ago 0
Online auction helps raise almost £10,000 for Aith lifeboat
Gala fundraisers Laura Nicolson, Catherine Henry, Shona Moncrieff, Irene Simpson and Frances Moffat. Photo: RNLI

The crew of the Aith lifeboat have thanked the community after a massive fundraising effort earlier this month which raised nearly £10,000.

The bespoke RNLI bear from Burra Bears. Photo: RNLI

With the traditional gala day cancelled again, an online auction and takeaway supper night helped raise thousands for the RNLI.

The highest single amount paid for an auction prize was £260, for a bespoke RNLI bear – specially made and donated by local craftwork company Burra Bears for the occasion.

The online auction – carried out through Facebook – raised a total of £6,842 itself.

Aith lifeboat coxswain John Robertson himself offered up a “Coxswain’s Carrot Cake” which fetched £75 towards the auction total.

He said the generosity of local fundraisers “never fails to amaze me and the crew”.

“What an awesome amount to be raised by our community over the course of just one weekend.

“A huge thanks to everyone who donated – and also to our dedicated team of organisers who have gone above and beyond to raise a record amount”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.