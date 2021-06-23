‘This has got to stop’ – Councillors told to take a ‘strong look at themselves’ and not leak confidential information

Audit committee chairman Allison Duncan.

A senior councillor has made a call to identify the source of confidential leaks to the media.

The SIC’s audit committee chairman Allison Duncan raised concerns about the previously reported leaks at today’s meeting, following a report from external auditors Deloitte.

Mr Duncan said: “I strongly recommend that we take a strong look at ourselves and whoever the perpetrator or perpetrators are, that they are found out.

“Because the leaking of confidential information is a very serious situation, as you all know, so let’s hope that we don’t see any more of that.”

Mr Duncan said there had been leaks on more than one occasion and “this has got to stop”.

“Because it could easily bring this council into disrepute,” he added.

Lerwick North member Stephen Leask said the leaks had already brought the council membership into disrepute.

Earlier this year SIC leader wrote to councillors to announce the cancellation of member gatherings after information from previous meetings was leaked.