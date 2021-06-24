News

Good Shepherd takes passengers out of Fair Isle for first time since start of pandemic

The Fair Isle ferry Good Shepherd IV . Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

The Fair Isle ferry Good Shepherd has sailed with passengers out of Fair Isle for the first time since the Covid pandemic started in March 2020.

She has only been used for delivering essential goods and freight during that time.

But on Thursday morning the Good Shepherd took a limited number of passengers to the mainland in a sign of a return to normality.

Passengers are required to wear face masks on-board and to regularly sanitise their hands.

The Fair Isle ferry service is a bookings only service, and passengers can book by contacting the bookings office in Fair Isle on 01595 760363.

