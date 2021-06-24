Loganair to fly to Dublin from Aberdeen

Airline Loganair has announced it will start flying to Dublin from Aberdeen later this year.

Flights from Aberdeen to the Irish capital are due to start on 5th September.

Loganair’s chief commercial officer Kay Ryan said this was good news for those in Shetland and Orkney, who would soon have a connection to Dublin.

The route will be operated using Loganair’s 49-seat Embraer 145 regional jets, with prices on the 1 hour 20 minute trip starting at £64.99 from Aberdeen and €69 from Dublin one-way.

The direct service, initially operating four times per week in each direction on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday – will increase to daily from March 28th next year, with extra flights added on Monday and Friday from April 24th 2022.

The route adds to 10 others already flown from Aberdeen by Loganair, including to Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.