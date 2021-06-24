Headlines News

Your chance to meet Shetland’s politicians

Stuart Prestidge 10 hours 45 min ago
Beatrice Wishart and Alistair Carmichael.

Residents will once again be able to meet with the isles Holyrood and Westminster political representatives to discuss local concerns, as in person surgeries return.

Alistair Carmichael MP and Beatrice Wishart MSP,  will hold a surgery tomorrow, Friday, 25th June, between 1pm and 2pm at Islesburgh Community Centre in Lerwick.

However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 protocols, the surgery is by appointment only.

Call 01595 690044 to arrange to have a chat with either representative about issues affecting your community.

