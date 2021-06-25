Gilbert Bain Hospital must be replaced to achieve carbon net zero targets

Shetland needs a new “zero carbon” design hospital to achieve emissions targets, according to a sustainability expert.

NHS National Services Scotland’s Kate Dapre said it was not “economically or technically viable” to decarbonise the current Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick..

Ms Dapre was presenting a report to NHS Shetland on the requirement for all health boards in Scotland to achieve net-zero targets by by 2045 and a 75 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030.

Speaking at today’s (Friday) board meeting, Ms Dapre said the big issue for Shetland would be the new hospital.

Although she said it would be possible to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions within the existing building, Ms Dapre added that full net zero was unlikely without a replacement plan.

NHS Shetland has been exploring options for the future of the Gilbert Bain for several years, though no decision has yet been finalised.

Ms Dapre also said NHS Shetland faced a unique challenge in that its current carbon footprint was “very dominated” by travel – namely patients going to the mainland.

Ms Dapre said the new CT Scanner and planned MRI scanner would help reduce the need for carbon travel, which would therefore offset the extra energy required to run the machines.

