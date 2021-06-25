In this week’s Shetland Times

News

Annabelle Wilcock at full speed on the Scousburgh Sands on Saturady night after the Simmer Dim round Spiggie ride to raise money for the indoor riding arena. Photo: Brian Gray

In today’s (Friday, 25th June) edition of The Shetland Times:

• The use of Universal Credit in Shetland has almost doubled, as the lasting effects of the Covid crisis are felt throughout the economy.

• Nature writer and photographer Jon Dunn spent a decade exploring remote corners of the Americas in search of rare and exotic humming birds.

• A PhD student who has dedicated years of study to Shetland lace has called on readers to contribute to her research paper.

• Two people sentenced to life in prison for murdering Tracy Walker in Lerwick in 2019 have had their sentences reduced on appeal.

• A school teacher has been jailed after being found guilty of sexual activity with two pupils.

• Demands are growing for fresh thinking on drug use in the isles with pressure growing for a legal system.

• Look out for our feature on Rural Shops.

• SPORT: Scalloway lose out in eight goal clash as Spurs reach the Madrid Cup final.

