In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 25th June) edition of The Shetland Times:

• The use of Universal Credit in Shetland has almost doubled, as the lasting effects of the Covid crisis are felt throughout the economy.

• Nature writer and photographer Jon Dunn spent a decade exploring remote corners of the Americas in search of rare and exotic humming birds.

• A PhD student who has dedicated years of study to Shetland lace has called on readers to contribute to her research paper.

• Two people sentenced to life in prison for murdering Tracy Walker in Lerwick in 2019 have had their sentences reduced on appeal.

• A school teacher has been jailed after being found guilty of sexual activity with two pupils.

• Demands are growing for fresh thinking on drug use in the isles with pressure growing for a legal system.

• Look out for our feature on Rural Shops.

• SPORT: Scalloway lose out in eight goal clash as Spurs reach the Madrid Cup final.