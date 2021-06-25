More than 90 per cent of over-40s in Shetland fully vaccinated

Health board chairman Gary Robinson has praised Shetland’s vaccination programme as a “shining example” of partnership working,

Mr Robinson made the comments at today’s board meeting, when he confirmed the latest progress with the rollout.

As of Wednesday, 96.2 percent of people in Shetland aged 40 and over had received one dose – and 90.2 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Mr Robinson said the health board was working hard to give second doses to every adult by the end of July.

However, reiterated comments raised yesterday by the health board, when concerns were raised about the several hundred mainly young people, who had not responded to communications from the vaccine team.

Mr Robinson urged people to respond to withheld number calls, even if they did not want the vaccine.

“There’s no hard sale,” he added.