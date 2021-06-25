Shetland’s road safety target of campaign

Two motorcyclists from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit (RPU) have been carrying out high visibility patrols in Shetland as part of a road safety campaign.

Specifically, officers have been taking part in Operation CEDaR (Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce), a road safety campaign which aims to tackle poor driving standards and reduce casualties across the Highlands and Islands.

As part of these patrols, over 110 vehicles were stopped and checked and a variety of road traffic offences were detected, including careless driving, construction and use/ road worthiness, MOT, speeding and driving licence offences.

Constable Robbie Stewart from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said “These proactive patrols highlight our commitment to improving road safety across the Highland and Islands area and will hopefully reassure our communities that we are both listening and responding to their concerns. “It is important that as a driver you realise that you have a responsibility to ensure that your vehicle is not only road worthy and well maintained, but that you have all the documentation required to legally drive the vehicle.

He added: “Through Operation CEDaR, we aim to reduce casualties and influence driver behaviour and we will continue to address poor driving standards and poor decision making by robustly enforcing appropriate legislation.”