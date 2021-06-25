News

Two new coronavirus cases recorded

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Shetland has recorded a further two coronavirus cases today (Friday, 25th June).

That takes the isles latest seven day total to 13, according to Scottish government figures.

NHS Shetland said on Thursday that over 100 people were self-isolating as a result of a current cluster of cases.

It warned that further cases could be expected in the next week.

Interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw also said several hundred people had not responded to any communication about Covid vaccinations.

