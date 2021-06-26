Bells Brae teachers dance to sea shanty for summer holiday video

Teachers from Bells Brae Primary School have performed their annual end of school year video to a popular sea shanty this year.

Uploaded to YouTube yesterday on the last day before the summer holidays, teachers from the school can be seen dancing around the playground to Wellerman, a song which has gained popularity through social media app TikTok over the last year.

This year’s effort contains pirates, an enthusiastic gardening shark, sections filmed at Mareel and the Clickimin Broch, and even three teachers jumping in the sea.

Watch the full video below: