Four new cases linked to travel, NHS says

Shetland’s four newest cases are all linked to recent travel to the mainland, NHS Shetland has said.

The isles recorded four new cases today (Saturday), taking the seven day total to 15.

Contact tracing has been carried out and all contacts are now isolating, and being tested.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw warned that more cases were still likely because of this.

She said reduced restrictions meant this was inevitable but, by everyone taking precautions cases could be minimised and the spread of the virus slowed.

“Our community has been so great in following guidance and sticking to restrictions throughout the pandemic,” Dr Laidlaw said.

“But we really need folk to keep going with that just now, and to keep supporting the work of the Test and Protect Team to try and prevent the virus spreading, especially whilst we are still completing the vaccination programme.”

Two cases were also recorded on Friday.