Delting dump holders Southend out of Parish Cup as Whalsay set up all-isles semi-final

Delting's Stuart Hay brings down a pass before scoring. Photo: Brian Gray

Holders Southend United were knocked out of the Parish Cup by Delting on Saturday.

Delting’s goalscoring duo of Ross Jamieson and Stuart Hay forming a wall. Photo: Brian Gray

The match was a repeat of the most-recent final, in 2019, which Southend triumphed in 3-0.

But on Saturday Delting gained revenge for that defeat with a 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals from the seasoned pair Ross Jamieson and Stuart Hay.

That sets up a semi-final tie for the Delts against Cunningsburgh, who knocked out local rivals Sandwick after a penalty shootout.

Whalsay’s match against Whitedale also went all the way to a penalty shootout, after a 2-2 draw. Whalsay triumphed in the shootout to go through to the last four.

They will play Unst in the semi-final after the isles side knocked out Westside United after a marathon 5-4 win in extra-time.