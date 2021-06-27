News

Tourists advised to take tests to prevent bringing Covid into community

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

NHS Shetland has asked tourists to take tests before and during their trip to the isles to prevent bringing Covid into the community.

The health board said a surge in cases would put them “under huge strain”.

Their advice to tourists is for them to:

  • Complete a lateral flow test three days before travel – and again on the day of travel
  • Delay their trip if their lateral flow test is positive and to book a PCR test
  • Delay their trip if they have any symptoms

It said that Shetland and Orkney have no intensive care units, so if anyone requires specialist attention for Covid they would have to be transferred by air ambulance to the mainland.

NHS Shetland released the statement after Shetland recorded four new cases on Saturday – all related to travel to the mainland.

The health board said on Saturday that more cases were likely as the Delta variant spread throughout Scotland.

It is not thought that the Delta variant has actually reached Shetland yet, although tests on the latest cases are still to be carried out.

