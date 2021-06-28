News

‘High Street Hero’ sought for Scotland Loves Local awards

Nominations are being sought for the Scotland Loves Local awards, which recognise and reward those who work tirelessly for local communities.

Folk in Shetland are being urged to put forward those who make the area a better place to live.

An award will be given to the person described as being a “high street hero”.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership chief officer Phil Prentice said: “Day in, day out people are working tirelessly to make communities across Shetland better places to live, improving the lives of those around them.

“The Scotland Loves Local Awards are a chance to say thank you for all that they do.”

Awards are also set to be handed out to towns which are innovative, creative and at the forefront of the climate change effort.

Nominations can be made at www.lovelocal.scot/awards, with the closing date on Friday, 10th September.

