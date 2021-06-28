News

Plans for four new self-catering apartments

7 hours 17 min ago 0
Plans for four new self-catering apartments
Nort Bode Apartments in St Olaf Street, Lerwick. Photo: Nort Bode Apartments.

A self-catering apartment business is looking to expand its offering in Lerwick.

Nort Bode Apartments, in the town’s St Olaf Street, already lets eight serviced apartments named after Shetland locations.

They have now applied for planning permission to build another four apartments at the back of their current site.

The company is looking to build four one-bedroom holiday apartments as a “pavilion” in their existing garden space, according to plans submitted to the SIC.

The pavilion, with a flat green roof, would replace a “substantial site” currently on the site.

Nort Bode Apartments announced earlier this year that they would soon be renting the seven-bedroom Voe House, with plans for a spa too.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.