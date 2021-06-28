Plans for four new self-catering apartments

Nort Bode Apartments in St Olaf Street, Lerwick. Photo: Nort Bode Apartments.

A self-catering apartment business is looking to expand its offering in Lerwick.

Nort Bode Apartments, in the town’s St Olaf Street, already lets eight serviced apartments named after Shetland locations.

They have now applied for planning permission to build another four apartments at the back of their current site.

The company is looking to build four one-bedroom holiday apartments as a “pavilion” in their existing garden space, according to plans submitted to the SIC.

The pavilion, with a flat green roof, would replace a “substantial site” currently on the site.

Nort Bode Apartments announced earlier this year that they would soon be renting the seven-bedroom Voe House, with plans for a spa too.