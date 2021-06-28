News

Three new Covid cases linked to travel

9 hours 11 min ago 0
Three new Covid cases have been recorded today (Monday, 28th June).

NHS Shetland said that all three were related to travel to the UK mainland.

Four cases were also recorded on Saturday – again linked to travel to the UK mainland.

The health board said that contact tracing had already been carried out and the affected people were isolating.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw said none of the new cases were linked to the North Mainland cluster, and she added that appeared to now be settling down.

“It is really important that anyone who has symptoms isolates with their household and requests a PCR test; regardless of if they think they are linked to the current outbreak or not and regardless of vaccination status,” Dr Laidlaw said.

