News

Unst water treatment works upgraded in £800k project

6 hours 35 min ago 0
Unst water treatment works upgraded in £800k project

Scottish Water has completed an £800,000 project to upgrade their water treatment works in Unst.

The work was delivered by Scottish Water’s in-house capital project delivery team, working with lead contractor RSE (Ross-shire Engineering).

Project manager Raymond Aitken said the investment was “vital” for ensuring they could continue to provide reliable, high quality drinking water in Unst.

“After a period when work had to stop last year during the first lockdown, we had to think differently to ensure the plant could be commissioned and start to serve the community, while also keeping our team and island residents safe.

“It was great to see how our own people and RSE came together to ensure that the project, which was already well advanced, could be carried over the finishing line while working with strict and initially unfamiliar measures in place.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.