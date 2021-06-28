Unst water treatment works upgraded in £800k project

Scottish Water has completed an £800,000 project to upgrade their water treatment works in Unst.

The work was delivered by Scottish Water’s in-house capital project delivery team, working with lead contractor RSE (Ross-shire Engineering).

Project manager Raymond Aitken said the investment was “vital” for ensuring they could continue to provide reliable, high quality drinking water in Unst.

“After a period when work had to stop last year during the first lockdown, we had to think differently to ensure the plant could be commissioned and start to serve the community, while also keeping our team and island residents safe.

“It was great to see how our own people and RSE came together to ensure that the project, which was already well advanced, could be carried over the finishing line while working with strict and initially unfamiliar measures in place.