News

Warm welcome given to learning estate strategy

11 hours 19 min ago 0
Warm welcome given to learning estate strategy

An enthusiastic backing has been given by elected members to a new learning estate strategy.

The document, which was outlined before Monday’s education and families committee, sets out the strategic approach to develop the school estate.

Attention in recent years has focused on the new Anderson High School and the redevelopment of nursery settings to accommodate the 1140 early learning hours.

But those projects apart, there has been no significant investment in the learning estate to improve either suitability or condition.

Now, new ambition is emerging to follow the plan which provides the best opportunities to pupils in their respective settings.

Committee chairman George Smith said the findings were “possibly the most important report regarding the future sustainability of education in Shetland” to go before the current council.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.