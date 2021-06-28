Warm welcome given to learning estate strategy

An enthusiastic backing has been given by elected members to a new learning estate strategy.

The document, which was outlined before Monday’s education and families committee, sets out the strategic approach to develop the school estate.

Attention in recent years has focused on the new Anderson High School and the redevelopment of nursery settings to accommodate the 1140 early learning hours.

But those projects apart, there has been no significant investment in the learning estate to improve either suitability or condition.

Now, new ambition is emerging to follow the plan which provides the best opportunities to pupils in their respective settings.

Committee chairman George Smith said the findings were “possibly the most important report regarding the future sustainability of education in Shetland” to go before the current council.