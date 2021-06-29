News

Amenity trust on the look out for more members

Ryan Taylor 9 hours 45 min ago 0
Shetland Amenity Trust chairman Alastair Hamilton.

The Shetland Amenity Trust is seeking new trustees to help lead the organisation.

The trust was established in 1983 to safeguard, enhance and promote Shetland’s natural and cultural heritage.

It follows news the organisation had appointed Hazel Sutherland as its new interim chief executive for a short fixed term period.

Her appointment came after the departure of chief executive Mat Roberts, who left the organisation last year after three years in the job.

The trust’s activities are described as wide-ranging, from organising Da Voar Redd Up to managing the Shetland Museum and Archives as well as operating Sumburgh Head Lighthouse.

Chairman Alastair Hamilton said: “The work of the Trust is diverse and interesting.

“We want to play our part in ensuring that Shetland’s quality of life is the best it can be, and we’re keen to develop new approaches.

“The work of a trustee has its challenges but can be hugely rewarding and valuable.

“Enthusiasm for the work that the Trust does is obviously important, but you do not need to be a heritage expert to apply.

“We’re looking for a broad range of skills and experience, along with a desire to make a real difference for Shetland.”

