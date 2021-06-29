Concerns about slow progress of speed limit project

A971 at Tresta. Credit: Google.

Councillors have raised concerns about the progress of a project which will see temporary speed limits placed at the Sound Brae and in Tresta.

The Spaces for People project will also see cameras placed on both roads to monitor active travel figures.-

The move was agreed in November 2020 by the environment and transport committee, after they heard the move was likely to encourage active travel.

But the same committee heard that on Tuesday both the cameras, and speed limits, had been delayed because SSE were currently unable to get to the work.

Councillor Peter Campbell said it was “disappointing” that seven months later they were still waiting for the speed limits to be introduced.

And Davie Sandison said he was “concerned about the progress” of the project.

“I think we have a bit of a problem if we don’t get this thing moving quickly,” he said.

Shetland South representative George Smith said this was “quite a serious matter”.

“There doesn’t seem to have been much progress made,” he added.

Council leader Steven Coutts also raised concerns that there had been no monitoring of active travel during the months of April, May and June – which he said were some of the busiest months for cyclists.