News

Council to appoint new £64k post to focus on Knab redevelopment

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 28 min ago 0
Council to appoint new £64k post to focus on Knab redevelopment
An image of what part of the Knab development could look like.  Image: 7N Architects/Darcstudio.

Two new posts are to be appointed focussing on the delivery of the SIC’s biggest housing project this decade.

A senior project manager earning around £64,000 and a part time community involvement officer will work on the Knab redevelopment in Lerwick.

The SIC’s director of development services Neil Grant said the council had not engaged in new build housing for several years and lacked the staffing resources to deliver the six to 10 year project.

“We now need to re-establish in house project managing capacity to engage in new build housing,” he said. 

“Housing of all tenures is such a priority for Shetland.”

The Knab redevelopment, which will include around 140 new homes as well as business space and a creative industries hub, has been described as the biggest council project this decade.

It faced criticism, however, after the SIC’s initial £1m estimate for the cost of demolishing part of the old Anderson High School site turned out to be significantly under budget, requiring a further £2.4m to be agreed in January. 

Discussing the new roles at Tuesday’s policy and resources meeting, Theo Smith asked Mr Grant for assurances the successful applicant would have the necessary skills and, “in particular, budgeting experience”.

Mr Grant said the post would be specialist with a number of necessary attributes.

“It might not be a straight forward appointment,” he added.

While the focus of the posts will initially be the Knab, Mr Grant told the committee they may also be involved with the planned refurbishment of Sandveien in Lerwick,

“As we move forward I suspect that we will generate further projects,” he said. 

Development committee chairman Alastair Cooper said it was important to recruit staff with the “requisite abilities and qualifications” to complete the project to high standards.

“I think we have to recognise that the council, over the last number of years, didn’t have the resources necessary to do this sort of work,” he said.

“We’ve had to rely on bringing in consultants, and such like, and I think that given the scope of the work and the depth of the work that needs to be considered over the next few years, with the Knab and Sandveien, it behoves the council to have its own staff to carry the work through.”

Shetland South member George Smith welcomed the focus on community engagement that the new part time post would achieve.

“Engagement on the ground with communities is paramount in terms of getting the outcomes we’re looking for,” he said. 

The committee approved the approved the appointment of the new posts. 

Funding for the new posts had already been agreed in January as part of other internal costs associated with the Knab redevelopment. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.