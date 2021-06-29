Hial appoints new fire operations manager

Photo: Brian Gray

A new fire and operations manager has been appointed to Sumburgh Airport by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial).

Jamie Conley has been working in the fire service with Hial since his original posting at Dundee Airport in 2014.

He has since progressed through several positions before taking on the Sumburgh job.

He said he had jumped at the chance to work in the isles after getting a taste for living in Shetland during a temporary deployment in 2015.

“The Airport Fire and Operations Manager at Sumburgh is a wide-ranging role, mainly responsible for ensuring the airport fire service is compliant with all statutory and regulatory requirements as well as managing other operational activities including wildlife management, aircraft marshalling and airfield maintenance,” he said.

“There can be a lot to juggle but the team is key to keeping the airport running.”